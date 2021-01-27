VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.68

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.68 and traded as high as $58.14. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 347 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

