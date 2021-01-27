Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,050.28

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,050.28 and traded as high as $2,472.00. Victrex plc (VCT.L) shares last traded at $2,426.00, with a volume of 219,119 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,050.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.20%.

In other Victrex plc (VCT.L) news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock valued at $35,706.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

