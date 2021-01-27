Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.99. Video Display shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Video Display Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.