VideoCoin (VID) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $158,260.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 241.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 247.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

