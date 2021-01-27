VIDT Datalink Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $996,345.00 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.34 million and $996,345.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00902268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.02 or 0.04399451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018018 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

