Vidulum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,577.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $121,149.54 and $16,577.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001064 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

