Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 5.4%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 3,685,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,624,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

VFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $927.36 million, a P/E ratio of -238.35 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,783,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

