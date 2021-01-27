Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,537. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

