Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.05. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

