Vipstar Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $31.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000249 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 179.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 265.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

Vipstar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

