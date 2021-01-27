Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 61.23% from the stock’s previous close.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,630.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,444 shares of company stock worth $1,398,837. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

