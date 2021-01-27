Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Trading Down 6.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 629,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 722,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

