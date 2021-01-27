Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 3rd

Vistas Media Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VMACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vistas Media Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Vistas Media Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of VMACU stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,524,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

