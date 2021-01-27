Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (VIV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA: VIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €32.10 ($37.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIV traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting €26.31 ($30.95). 1,609,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.78.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

