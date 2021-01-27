VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 32,012 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VMware by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 95,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

