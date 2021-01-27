VNDC Price Tops $0.0001 (VNDC)

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One VNDC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNDC has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. VNDC has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $22.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007704 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007085 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- DeVault (DVT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Ixinium (XXA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
VNDC Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “VNDC is a stablecoin of Vietnam Dong on the blockchain smart contract system, pegged to VND by the rate of 1:1 so that the price of digital currency assets could be stabilised. It is supported by sufficient cash and equivalent assets. VNDC is a stable digital currency system that is based on the ERC20 standard of Ethereum platform and BEP2 standard of Binance platform.Its vision is becoming a stable coin for Vietnamese community, backed by sufficient assets, and always on par with Vietnam Dong on 1:1 exchange rate. VNDC is not only a stable coin but as well as gateway supporting users to convert their fiat money to stable coin (and vise versa), in line with the global blockchain movements. VNDC is the first stable coin of Vietnam, and the first Stablecoin that offer staking at 12% annual rate. This system then can be utilised as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets, as well as, preparation for the upcoming global stablecoin movements. VNDC consists of VNDC Reserve and VNDC Network. Commercial users, resellers and issuers are required to involve in VNDC Reserve or VNDC Network, and sufficiently backed all the issued tokens on a fully reserved basis. VNDC blockchain gateway can be found at vndc.io. VNDC Reserve and Network can be applied directly with VNDC or one of its key partners. “
Buying and Selling VNDC
VNDC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNDC using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for VNDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.