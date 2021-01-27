VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.59. 504,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 342,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VolitionRx by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VolitionRx by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.