Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) Shares Down 2.7%

Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL)’s stock price were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volshares Large Cap ETF stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Accel Wealth Management owned 11.60% of Volshares Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

