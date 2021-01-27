Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.43 ($5.21) and last traded at €4.31 ($5.07). 26,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.23 ($4.98).

The firm has a market cap of $68.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €3.80.

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion segments. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, industrial trucks, agriculture and construction machinery, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Voltabox AG (VBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltabox AG (VBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.