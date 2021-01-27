Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Price Down 5%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 4,447,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,448,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $746.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

