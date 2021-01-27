Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.94. 2,866,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,414,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $684.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 17.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

