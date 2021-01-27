W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.49 and last traded at $61.64. 1,991,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,025,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.