Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €140.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €142.50 ($167.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.95 ($138.76).

ETR:WCH traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €119.15 ($140.18). The stock had a trading volume of 64,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.34. Wacker Chemie AG has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

