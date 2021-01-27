Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,556,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 730,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,971. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

