Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.