Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

