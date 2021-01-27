Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

