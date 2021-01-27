Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.02 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $64.42 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00155742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.01382370 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

