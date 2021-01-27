Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock Position Lifted by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 413.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,560 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

