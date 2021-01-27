Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.29

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 8521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRTBY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.82.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

