WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $19.71 million and $1.46 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.