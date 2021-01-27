Wedbush Weighs in on Western Digital Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

