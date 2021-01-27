Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sandvik (SDVKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY):
- 1/26/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 1/26/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 1/25/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/22/2021 – Sandvik had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/22/2021 – Sandvik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 1/19/2021 – Sandvik was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/13/2021 – Sandvik had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/12/2021 – Sandvik had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/9/2021 – Sandvik was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 1/8/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/4/2021 – Sandvik had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/11/2020 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.
- 12/11/2020 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.
- 12/9/2020 – Sandvik had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/7/2020 – Sandvik had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
