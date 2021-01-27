Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sandvik (SDVKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY):

1/26/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

1/26/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

1/25/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/22/2021 – Sandvik had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Sandvik had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/19/2021 – Sandvik was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2021 – Sandvik was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Sandvik had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Sandvik had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/9/2021 – Sandvik was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

1/8/2021 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/4/2021 – Sandvik had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/11/2020 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

12/11/2020 – Sandvik had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

12/9/2020 – Sandvik had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2020 – Sandvik had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

