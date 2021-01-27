Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Southern (SO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Southern (NYSE: SO) recently:

1/21/2021 – The Southern was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Southern was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – The Southern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Southern Company shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry over the past year (-9% versus -10.1%). Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, Southern Company has gradually increased its customer base. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, the power supplier is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. However, its elevated leverage, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs. While the electric utility holding company’s debt-to-capitalization of 60.4% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

1/12/2021 – The Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – The Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – The Southern was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

12/1/2020 – The Southern was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40.

Get The Southern Company alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 9.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in The Southern by 16.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth $478,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.