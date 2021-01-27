Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/9/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Kazia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KZIA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 101,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,891. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

