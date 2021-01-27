Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Repsol (REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

1/21/2021 – Repsol is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Repsol had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Repsol had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/5/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

12/7/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/7/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/2/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/2/2020 – Repsol had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/1/2020 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/30/2020 – Repsol had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 27,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Repsol, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

