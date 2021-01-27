Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) recently:

1/25/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/6/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/9/2020 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,523. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.