Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) recently:
- 1/25/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/6/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 12/9/2020 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,523. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
