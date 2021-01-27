Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bankinter (BKNIY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bankinter (OTCMKTS: BKNIY):
- 1/25/2021 – Bankinter had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/22/2021 – Bankinter had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/19/2021 – Bankinter had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/15/2021 – Bankinter had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Bankinter, S.A. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.83.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
