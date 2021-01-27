Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.73

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $21.35. Weichai Power shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 40,879 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.