Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $15.00

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGF/B opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

