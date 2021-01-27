Wells Fargo & Company Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Starbucks by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 34.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

