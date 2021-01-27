Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $109.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.