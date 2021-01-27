Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Welltower by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Welltower by 51.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,599,000 after purchasing an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 136.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

