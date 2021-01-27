Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 142,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,026. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.
