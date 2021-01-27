Westwood Management Corp IL Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

