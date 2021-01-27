Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of WY opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.