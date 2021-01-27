Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 19.00-20.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.40. 1,589,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

