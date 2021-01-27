Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.19. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.15 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 19.00-20.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.