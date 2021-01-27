White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,828 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,136 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $234.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

