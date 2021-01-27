White Pine Investment CO Sells 3,656 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 129,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 120,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

